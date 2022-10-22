Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 280 lightweight title bout

The vacant UFC lightweight title will be on the line at UFC 280 when recent champion Charles Oliveira battles top contender Islam Makhachev. The event takes place Saturday, October 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main card also features a bantamweight title match between champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw.

Oliveira (33-8-1) is the No. 1 ranked lightweight in mixed martial arts. He was the most recent UFC lightweight champion, but had the title stripped at UFC 274 after he missed weight before a title fight against Justin Gaethje. He defeated Gaethje in the first round by submission for his 11th straight win (10 of which are by knockout or submission).

Brazilian commentary goes crazy watching Charles Oliveira submit Justin Gaethje (2022) pic.twitter.com/sPA5zHiBC5 — Fight Videos That Go Hard (@hardfightvideos) September 26, 2022

Makhachev is the No. 2 rated lightweight in the world. He has won 11 of 12 fights since joining the UFC in 2015. Makhachev has a sambo fighting background and is considered a submission specialist. He is an improving striker on his feet and with ground and pound. He showed both in his last win, a knockout over Bobby Green.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Oliveira vs. Makhachev at UFC 280 on Saturday, October 22

Money line odds

Oliveira: +155

Makhachev: -180