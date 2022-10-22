Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 280 title bout

UFC 280 might be the most stacked card the UFC has put together in 2022. The event will take place Saturday, October 22 from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event will be for the vacant UFC lightweight title between Charles Oliveira and Islam Mahkachev.

The co-feature bout is for the UFC bantamweight title where champion Aljamain Sterling will be making a title defense against former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.

Sterling (21-3) successfully defended his title against interim champion Petr Yan (who will be facing Sean O’Malley on this card) at UFC 273 winning a five-round split decision. He is on a seven-fight win streak.

Dillashaw (18-4) won his first bantamweight title over Renan Barao at UFC 173 in 2014, losing it to Dominick Cruz in January of 2016. He won the title a second time against Cody Garbrant at UFC 217. Dillashaw tested positive for PEDs before a title vs. title fight with UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo in Janaury 2019, but the fight went on anyway with Cejudo winning by TKO in the first round.

I talk alot of mess about Henry Cejudo but him beating TJ Dillashaw while he was using was pretty impressive



pic.twitter.com/4t061g2p60 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) July 22, 2022

Dillashaw was suspended for two years after the fight for failing drug tests. He returned in July with a split-decision win over Cory Sandhagen and now has a title shot.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sterling vs. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday.

Money line odds

Sterling: -175

Dillashaw: +150