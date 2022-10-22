Packers vs. Commanders: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season from FedExField in Landover, Maryland at 1 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Green Bay Packers-Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Commanders odds

Spread: Packers -4.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: GB -215, WAS +185

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Commanders +4.5

At this point, the Packers are being favored in games based solely off what they’ve done in the past. This team is 3-3 and has lost two in a row, including an embarrassing performance at home vs. the Jets last week. The offensive line remains banged up with Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari both dealing with injuries. The passing game remains a mystery and Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur aren’t on the same page. Nothing is going right for the Packers, to put things bluntly.

The Commanders lost QB Carson Wentz but that may actually be an upgrade. Taylor Heinicke will start at QB and played most of 2021. He finished 7-9 with a 85.9 passer rating, 20 TDs and 15 INTs. Those are world-ending numbers but Heinicke was serviceable. Washington is also a mess but is coming off a 12-7 win over the Bears and have had more rest playing on TNF in Week 6.

This feels like a game the Packers either win and it’s close or win and it’s a blowout. The way Green Bay has playing, taking the Commanders and the points feels safer.

Over/under: 41.5

This has a chance to be a very ugly football game. Last week, the Packers and Jets traded blows in the form of busted drives and punts. The Commanders had an equally ugly TNF game vs. the Bears. Both offensive lines have issues. Heinicke will likely turn the ball over at least once. Both teams have decent pass rushes as well, so we should see a lot of 3-and-outs. Unless the Packers offense miraculously figures things out, there shouldn’t be much scoring in this game.

Player prop: Taylor Heinicke over 0.5 interceptions (-120)

Heinicke is going to throw a pick. It’s inevitable. For his career, Heinicke has thrown 22 TDs and 18 INTs. He almost has a pick per game having appeared in 24 career NFL games. The Packers secondary only has one INT all season but has a decent amount of talent with Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Darnell Savage and Rasul Douglas. If the Packers do show up and get ahead, it’ll force Heinicke to throw the ball more.