Texans vs. Raiders: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The Houston Texans come off their bye week as they travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 23. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Houston Texans-Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Raiders odds

Spread: Raiders -7 (-105)

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Raiders -300, Texans +250

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders -7

The Texans are a convincing 4-1 against the spread so far this season while the Raiders are 2-3 in the same time span. Both teams should be well-rested coming off their bye weeks, but Las Vegas has the home advantage in this one and should be playing with desperation in order to save their season. With the better talent on the offensive side of the ball, the Raiders should get the win by a margin of at least a touchdown.

Over/under: Under 46

The Raiders are a top-10 scoring offense with an average of 25.0 PPG, but the Texans are a much more humbling 26th-ranked scoring team, averaging 17.2 PPG. Outside of Dameon Pierce, Houston is lacking in offensive talent, and in order for the total to hit the over, Davis Mills will need to move the chains through the air. Given Houston’s lack of high-volume scoring so far this season, it’s hard to imagine a high-scoring finish that results in the total hitting the over.

Player prop: Josh Jacobs over 81.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jacobs has been one of the league leaders in rushing so far this season, and his production is highlighted by back-to-back games with 140+ yards on the ground. As he returns from the bye week, he’ll be gifted in playing against the Texans and their 30th-ranked run defense, which allows 164.8 rushing yards per game. The Raiders have no reason to stray away from the run game against Houston, which should set up Jacobs to easily finish over his allotted rushing total.