Seahawks vs. Chargers: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks travel to Southern California as they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 23. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Chargers odds

Spread: Chargers -5 (-110)

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chargers -225, Seahawks +190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers -5

The Chargers will likely welcome back Keenan Allen on Sunday, marking the first time in weeks that they have largely been healthy on offense. With their WR1 back in the fold, it should only help Justin Herbert find his targets more efficiently while Austin Ekeler should have more ease on the ground. Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread while the Seahawks are 3-3, and the better overall talent on offense should help propel the Chargers to cover.

Over/under: Over 50.5

The Seahawks have been surprisingly effective with Geno Smith helming the offense and it has resulted in Seattle being one of the better scoring teams in the league. Both of these squads are top-15 in scoring, with the Seahawks averaging 24.3 points per game and the Chargers with an average of 23.5. Seattle is equipped to go toe-to-toe with Los Angeles, setting up what feels like a back-and-forth affair that should result in the point total finishing over.

Player prop: Kenneth Walker III over 67.5 rushing yards (-115)

Walker has been as good as advertised with back-to-back games with 80+ rushing yards on the ground. On Sunday the Seahawks rookie will have a chance to exploit the Chargers’ 23rd-ranked run defense, which is allowing 125.0 yards on the ground per game. Look for Seattle to run the ball through the Chargers with Walker finishing with over 67.5 rushing yards by the final whistle.