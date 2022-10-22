Chiefs vs. 49ers: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The NFL’s Week 7 slate will feature a Super Bowl LIV rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. 49ers odds

Spread: Chiefs -2.5 (-115)

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -140, 49ers +120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -2.5

Kansas City is 2-4 against the spread this season while San Francisco is 3-3. The 49ers' defense has been elite so far this season and coupled with the home-field advantage it makes sense why a field goal separates these two in the spread. But after a crushing loss to the Bills last week, the Chiefs should be motivated to bounce back with an emphasis in this week. The Chiefs have the advantage under center as well and should be able to cover with a win in Week 7.

Over/under: Under 48.5

The Chiefs are the highest-scoring team (29.8 PPG) heading into Sunday’s game, while the 49ers are ranked 19th (20.3 PPG). San Francisco’s ability to move the ball and put points on the board will determine whether the point total hits the over, as it is hard to imagine Kansas City having its way against the 49ers' elite defense. A back-and-forth high-scoring affair seems out of reach, making a low-scoring game feel like a reality and thus the point total should finish under in this Super Bowl rematch.

Player prop: Deebo Samuel over 60.5 receiving yards (-120)

Samuel has been relatively contained through the air in the past two weeks but he has a great chance to bounce back against the Chiefs’ accommodating secondary. Kansas City has given up the third-most receiving yards (1,069) so far this season, and Samuel is by far the 49ers' best offensive weapon. After a lackluster loss to the Falcons in Week 6, expect Kyle Shanahan to craft a much more effective gameplan around Samuel, which should propel him to finish over in receiving yards.