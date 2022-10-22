Kansas vs. Baylor picks and best bets for Week 8 Big 12 matchup

The Week 8 college football slate will kick off with an interesting Big 12 showdown as the Kansas Jayhawks head south to meet the Baylor Bears at noon ET. The game will take place at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX, and will air on ESPN.

Kansas (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) suffered its second straight setback last Saturday, falling to Oklahoma in a 52-42 shootout. The Jayhawks were missing starting quarterback Jalon Daniels but still put up a nice offensive showing with backup Jason Bean at the helm. Wide receivers Lawrence Arnold and Mason Fairchild both had over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns apiece in the loss.

Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) is also trying to snap a two-game losing streak, last falling to West Virginia in a 43-40 road setback last Thursday night. Starting quarterback Blake Shapen was knocked out of the game with a concussion, leaving backup Kyron Drones to pick up the slack. Wide receiver Gavin Holmes went off for seven receptions, 210 receiving yards, and a touchdown in the loss.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kansas: 51st overall, 19th offense, 89th defense

Baylor: 21st overall, 30th offense, 23rd defense

Injury update

Kansas

QB Jalon Daniels - Questionable (Shoulder)

WR Trevor Wilson - Out (Suspension)

S Jayson Gilliom - Questionable (Undisclosed)

TE Will Huggins - Questionable (Undisclosed)

OL James Livingston - Questionable (Foot)

Baylor

QB Blake Shapen - Questionable (Head)

RB Craig Williams - Questionable (Head)

RB Taye McWilliams - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kansas: 6-0-1 ATS

Baylor: 3-3 ATS

Total

Kansas: Over 4-3

Baylor: Over 4-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Baylor -11

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: Baylor -390, Kansas +320

Opening line: Baylor -9.5

Opening total: 63

Weather

87 degrees, partly sunny, 18 MPH winds S

The Pick

Kansas +11

Kansas is a nation-best 6-0-1 against the spread this season and it should be able to continue its success in covering even with Jalon Daniels’ status in question. Baylor is dealing with quarterback injury issues itself with Blake Shapen’s concussion and that should provide ammo for the Jayhawks to keep this one close. Take the points with KU.

