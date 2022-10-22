No. 14 Syracuse vs. No. 5 Clemson picks and best bets for Week 8 ACC matchup

We have a battle of unbeatens in the ACC on Saturday as the No. 14 Syracuse Orange head south to face the No. 5 Clemson Tigers at noon ET. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, and will air on ABC.

Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 ACC) stayed undefeated and got bowl eligible last Saturday in a 24-9 victory over NC State. The Orange took advantage of Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary being out with a season-ending injury and limited their offense to just 255 total yards. Wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II had another big day, catching eight passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) went down to Tallahassee, FL, last Saturday night and took out Florida State in a 34-28 victory. The game was more lopsided than the final score indicated with the Seminoles putting two touchdowns on the board in the fourth quarter. Defensive end Myles Murphy stepped up big on defense, recording 3.5 TFLs and two sacks.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Syracuse: 38th overall, 56th offense, 30th defense

Clemson: 15th overall, 25th offense, 19th defense

Injury update

Syracuse

DB Neil Nunn - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Clemson

No new injuries to report.

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Syracuse: 5-1 ATS

Clemson: 4-3 ATS

Total

Syracuse: Over 2-4

Clemson: Over 4-3

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -14

Total: 50

Moneyline: Clemson -540, Syracuse +420

Opening line: Clemson -17

Opening total: 51.5

Weather

74 degrees, sunny, 5 MPH E

The Pick

Clemson -14

Syracuse’s turnaround has been a great story in college football this season but give me Clemson to cover here. The Tigers are a well balanced team on both sides of the ball and the talent differential will be too much for the Orange to handle. The only question will be if Clemson plays with its food like it did against FSU last week. Having the home advantage here should keep the team focused enough to drop the hammer.