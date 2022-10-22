No. 21 Cincinnati vs. SMU picks and best bets for Week 8 AAC matchup

We have an AAC showdown at noon ET on Saturday as the No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats head south to meet the SMU Mustangs. The game will take place at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas and will air on ESPN.

Cincinnati (5-1, 2-0 AAC) is coming off a bye week and is looking to extend its winning streak to six games on Saturday. The Bearcats were last in action two weeks ago when holding off a game USF in a 28-24 victory. Running back Charles McClelland broke off 21 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

SMU (3-3, 1-1 AAC) was able to end a three-game losing skid last Friday night with a 40-34 victory over Navy. The game was more lopsided than the final score indicated as the Mustangs had a 20-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before the Midshipmen tacked on two touchdowns late. Starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai accounted for four touchdowns in the win.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Cincinnati: 16th overall, 28th offense, 15th defense

SMU: 46th overall, 21st offense, 83rd defense

Injury update

Cincinnati

WR Will Pauling - Out (Knee)

RB Corey Kiner - Probable (Hand)

QB Ben Bryant - Questionable (Concussion)

TE Chamon Metayer - Questionable (Shoulder)

WR Tyler Scott - Questionable (Ankle)

SMU

WR Beau Corrales - Out for season (Shoulder)

WR Jake Bailey - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Tre Siggers - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Cincinnati: 2-3-1 ATS

SMU: 1-5 ATS

Total

Cincinnati: Over 4-2

SMU: Over 2-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Cincinnati -3

Total: 60

Moneyline: Cincinnati -165, SMU +140

Opening line: Cincinnati -3

Opening total: 62.5

Weather

87 degrees, sunny, 18 MPH winds S, 45 MPH wind gusts

The Pick

Cincinnati -3

Easy choice to go with Cincinnati covering on the road here. The Bearcats are in a rhythm and are gearing up for another run at the AAC title down the stretch. On top of that, SMU is tied for last in the nation against the spread at 1-5. Stick with UC here.