No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 10 Oregon picks and best bets for Week 8 Pac-12 matchup

The marquee game of Week 8 will be a top 10 showdown in Pac-12 country as the No. 9 UCLA Bruins head north to meet the No. 10 Oregon Ducks at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR, and will air on Fox.

UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is fresh off a bye week and is looking to solidify itself as a legit Pac-12 title contender with a win today. The Bruins last defeated Utah 42-32 two weeks ago, a game where starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 299 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Running back Zach Charbonnet added an additional 198 rushing yards and a touchdown as well.

Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) is also coming off a bye and is looking for its sixth straight victory since its Week 1 disaster against Georgia. The Ducks last pounded Arizona in a 49-20 victory two weeks ago, a game where starting quarterback Bo Nix threw for 265 yards and added three rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

UCLA: 8th overall, 3rd offense, 42nd defense

Oregon: 9th overall, 6th offense, 44th defense

Injury update

UCLA

DL Martin Andrews Jr. - Questionable (Leg)

Oregon

OL Steven Jones - Questionable (Foot)

RB Byron Cardwell - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

UCLA: 4-2 ATS

Oregon: 4-2 ATS

Total

UCLA: Over 5-1

Oregon: Over 4-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -6

Total: 70.5

Moneyline: Oregon -225, UCLA +190

Opening line: Oregon -5.5

Opening total: 70.5

Weather

55 degrees, rain, 9 MPH winds WNW

The Pick

Over 70.5

Despite the cool and rainy conditions, these two teams should be able to light up the scoreboard on Saturday. This is a battle of two top 10 offenses in SP+ and fans should be in for a show in what could be a Pac-12 Championship game preview. Take the over.

