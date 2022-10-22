No. 22 Texas vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State picks and best bets for Week 8 Big 12 matchup

The Texas Longhorns (5-2, 3-1) and Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1, 2-1) will square in a Big 12 battle to determine what is third place for now. With the way the conference looks now, one loss puts the loser a big disadvantage at a chance to play in the conference title game. Texas looks good now that star quarterback Quinn Ewers is back from injury. He will be locked into battle with Oklahoma State starter Spencer Sanders.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Texas: 6 overall, 11 offense, 13 defense
Oklahoma State: 12 overall, 16 offense, 39 defense
Injury update
Texas
N/A
Oklahoma State
QB Spencer Sanders- Probable (Shoulder)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Texas: 5-2 ATS
Oklahoma State: 4-2 ATS
Total
Texas: Over 2-5
Oklahoma State: Over 5-1
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Texas: 7 overall, 3 offense, 6 defense
Oklahoma State: 36 overall, 30 offense, 6 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Texas -6
Total: 60.5
Moneyline: Texas -215, Oklahoma State +185
Opening line: Texas -2.5
Opening total: N/A
Weather
89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain
The Pick
Texas -6
Texas is 2-0 with Ewers back under center, and he seems to have a handle on the offense. Even though Texas is on the road here they’re playing really well on both sides of the ball. The defense is only allowing 347 yards per game. Also, with Sanders banged up, the Cowboys could struggle offensively. Hook’em Horns.