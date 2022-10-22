No. 9 Ole Miss vs. LSU picks and best bets for Week 8 SEC matchup

The No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will travel to death valley to square off against the LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) in a key SEC West battle. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has his team prepared to head into a hostile environment and an LSU team that is playing well right now. The Tigers, led by Jayden Daniels, are coming off a 45-35 win over the Florida Gators last week.

SP+ Rankings

Ole Miss : 7 overall, 14 offense, 16 defense

LSU: 26 overall, 33 offense, 21 defense

Injury update

Ole Miss

TE Michael Trigg- Out- (Collarbone)

LSU

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ole Miss: 3-4 ATS

LSU: 4-3 ATS

Total

Ole Miss: Over 3-4

LSU: Over 2-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Ole Miss: 22 overall, 22 offense, 24 defense

LSU: 5 overall, 5 offense, 7 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -1.5

Total: 64.5

Moneyline: LSU -120, Ole Miss +100

Opening line: Ole Miss -1

Opening total: 62.5

Weather

Use Weather.com link as below...

89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

LSU -1.5

The spread started out Ole Miss -1, so the money has come in on LSU to win this game. LSU has looked a lot better over the course of the season, and Daniels seems to be in a good rhythm. The offense is averaging 443 yards of total offense this season. At home in a big spot here, Brian Kelly and his family get their first signature win at LSU.