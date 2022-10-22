Boston College vs. No. 13 Wake Forest picks and best bets for Week 8 ACC matchup

The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons are coming off the bye week and will get a home matchup with the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, October 22nd. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, and this matchup can be seen on ACC Network.

The only loss Wake Forest suffered this season came against the Clemson Tigers in double overtime. Boston College also had an extra week to prepare, and it’s coming off a 31-3 loss to Clemson heading into the bye, dropping o 2-4 this season.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Boston College: 94 overall, 110 offense, 58 defense

Wake Forest: 29 overall, 15 offense, 70 defense

Injury update

Boston College

OL Kevin Cline - Out for the season (knee)

OL Christian Mahogany - Out for the season (knee)

DE Shitta Sillah - Out for the season (shoulder)

RB Alec Sinkfield - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE George Takacs - Questionable (undisclosed)

Wake Forest

DB Caelen Carson - Questionable (leg)

DB Coby Davis - Out for the season (leg)

WR Horatio Fields - Out for the season (knee)

TE Cameron Hite - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Eldrick Robinson II - Out for the season (undisclosed)

LS Jacob Zuhr - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Boston College: 1-5 ATS

Wake Forest: 5-1 ATS

Total

Boston College: Over 3-3

Wake Forest: Over 3-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Boston College: 81 overall, 105 offense, 46 defense

Wake Forest: 39 overall, 20 offense, 60 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wake Forest -20.5

Total: 60

Moneyline: Wake Forest -1400, Boston College +850

Opening line: Wake Forest -20

Opening total: 62

Weather

70 degrees, 3 MPH wind, 4% chance of rain

The Pick

Wake Forest -20.5

The Demon Deacons are going to be the play in this spot especially when you can get them under 21 points. The offensive matchup in this game is so heavily in Wake Forest’s favor that it’s hard to find a reason why Boston College will be able to stick with the Deacons. Wake scored more than 30 points in every game this season, while the Eagles scored 21 or fewer in four of five games against FBS opponents in 2022.