No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Alabama picks and best bets for Week 8 SEC matchup

The No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will travel to Tuscaloosa to square off against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC). The Tide are coming off a heart breaking loss at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers last week, so they’ve be looking for a bit of revenge.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a tough loss as well at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats. Alabama is still in the drivers seat for the SEC West, but a loss here would put them in a really tough spot.

SP+ Rankings

Mississippi State : 20 overall, 26 offense, 26 defense

Alabama: 3 overall, 4 offense, 10 defense

Injury update

Mississippi State

N/A

Alabama

WR Aaron Anderson - Questionable (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Mississippi State: 4-2-1 ATS

Alabama : 6-1 ATS

Total

Mississippi State: Over 4-3

Alabama: Over 3-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Mississippi State: 31 overall, 40 offense, 25 defense

Alabama: 1 overall, 1 offense, 1 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -21

Total: 61

Moneyline: Alabama -1500, Missisippi State +900

Opening line: Alabama -22.5

Opening total:60.5

WeatherUse Weather.com link as below...

89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

Mississippi State +21

Normally coming in off a loss, this would be a prime spot for Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his team to really lay it on someone. However, this isn’t the Alabama that you’ve grown accustom to seeing. They’ve shown some vulnerability this season and especially against the pass. They gave up 385 yards to Hendon Hooker last week.

Going up against a Mike Leach squad that loves to air it out, that should be enough to keep them in the game. Ultimately Bryce Young will make enough plays for an Alabama victory, but it will be closer than expected.