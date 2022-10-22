No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Alabama picks and best bets for Week 8 SEC matchup

The No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will travel to Tuscaloosa to square off against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC). The Tide are coming off a heart breaking loss at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers last week, so they’ve be looking for a bit of revenge.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a tough loss as well at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats. Alabama is still in the drivers seat for the SEC West, but a loss here would put them in a really tough spot.
SP+ Rankings
Mississippi State : 20 overall, 26 offense, 26 defense
Alabama: 3 overall, 4 offense, 10 defense
Injury update
Mississippi State
N/A
Alabama
WR Aaron Anderson - Questionable (knee)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Mississippi State: 4-2-1 ATS
Alabama : 6-1 ATS
Total
Mississippi State: Over 4-3
Alabama: Over 3-4
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Mississippi State: 31 overall, 40 offense, 25 defense
Alabama: 1 overall, 1 offense, 1 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Alabama -21
Total: 61
Moneyline: Alabama -1500, Missisippi State +900
Opening line: Alabama -22.5
Opening total:60.5
89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain
89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain
The Pick
Mississippi State +21
Normally coming in off a loss, this would be a prime spot for Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his team to really lay it on someone. However, this isn’t the Alabama that you’ve grown accustom to seeing. They’ve shown some vulnerability this season and especially against the pass. They gave up 385 yards to Hendon Hooker last week.
Going up against a Mike Leach squad that loves to air it out, that should be enough to keep them in the game. Ultimately Bryce Young will make enough plays for an Alabama victory, but it will be closer than expected.