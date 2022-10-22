Minnesota vs. No. 17 Penn State picks and best bets for Week 8 Big Ten matchup

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) will travel to Happy Valley to square off against the No. 17 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten). The Gophers started 4-0 and jumped into the top 25 rankings before dropping the next two. The Nittany Lions were dominated last week at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines. The loss was so bad it had everyone questioning whether or not they’re a good team. This week provides a great opportunity to answer some questions that were lingering.

SP+ Rankings

Minnesota : 10 overall, 45 offense, 3 defense

Penn State: 18 overall, 43 offense, 11 defense

Injury update

Minnesota

N/A

Penn State

QB Sean Clifford- Questionable- (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Minnesota: 4-2 ATS

Penn State: 3-3 ATS

Total

Minnesota : Over 3-3

Penn State: Over 4-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Minnesota : 44 overall, 43 offense, 47 defense

Penn State : 10 overall, 7 offense, 14 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Penn State -4.5

Total: 43

Moneyline: Penn State -200, Minnesota +170

Opening line: Penn State -4.5

Opening total: 44.5

Weather

89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

Penn State -4.5

Despite what they showed last week Penn State has a good team and will bout back at home against the Golden Gophers. Clifford was banged up in last week’s game, so his status is up in the air right now. Even if he doesn’t play, they will ride the duo of Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and their 179 yards on the ground to victory. Also in their two games against quality opponents this season, they lost to Purdue and Illinois. Take James Franklin and his squad to get back in the win column.