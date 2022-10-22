No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 13 TCU picks and best bets for Week 8 Big 12 matchup

The No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs are looking to knock off a fourth ranked opponent in a row after taking care of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Oklahoma State in their past three games. The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats sit atop the Big 12 alongside TCU, just one loss under their belts. They barely escaped Iowa State last week, kicking a fourth quarter field goal to make it a 10-9 ending, but they were able to handle Texas Tech and Oklahoma in the two weeks before that.
The Wildcats will travel to Forth Worth for a matchup that has major conference championship implications. The game is set to kick at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Kansas State: No. 17 overall, No. 49 offense, No. 9 defense
TCU: No. 13 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 53 defense
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Kansas State: 4-1-1 ATS
TCU: 4-1-1 ATS
Total
Kansas State: Over 2-4
TCU: Over 4-2
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Kansas State: No. 66 overall, No. 65 offense, No. 64 defense
TCU: No. 34 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 39 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: TCU -3.5
Total: 54.5
Moneyline: TCU -165, Kansas State +140
Opening line: TCU -5.5
Opening total: 59
Weather
85 degrees, 19 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
TCU -3.5
This TCU team has been a different monster ever since Max Duggan took over at quarterback. They’re the grim reaper for ranked Big 12 teams, and with a home advantage and a healthy roster, there’s no reason to think that this Saturday should be any different.
This will be an interesting matchup between the K-State defense and the TCU offense. While it might end up being low-scoring, TCU should be able to cover.