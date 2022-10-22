No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 13 TCU picks and best bets for Week 8 Big 12 matchup

The No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs are looking to knock off a fourth ranked opponent in a row after taking care of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Oklahoma State in their past three games. The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats sit atop the Big 12 alongside TCU, just one loss under their belts. They barely escaped Iowa State last week, kicking a fourth quarter field goal to make it a 10-9 ending, but they were able to handle Texas Tech and Oklahoma in the two weeks before that.

The Wildcats will travel to Forth Worth for a matchup that has major conference championship implications. The game is set to kick at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kansas State: No. 17 overall, No. 49 offense, No. 9 defense

TCU: No. 13 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 53 defense

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kansas State: 4-1-1 ATS

TCU: 4-1-1 ATS

Total

Kansas State: Over 2-4

TCU: Over 4-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Kansas State: No. 66 overall, No. 65 offense, No. 64 defense

TCU: No. 34 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 39 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -3.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: TCU -165, Kansas State +140

Opening line: TCU -5.5

Opening total: 59

Weather

85 degrees, 19 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

TCU -3.5

This TCU team has been a different monster ever since Max Duggan took over at quarterback. They’re the grim reaper for ranked Big 12 teams, and with a home advantage and a healthy roster, there’s no reason to think that this Saturday should be any different.

This will be an interesting matchup between the K-State defense and the TCU offense. While it might end up being low-scoring, TCU should be able to cover.