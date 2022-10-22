Moneyline pick for Astros vs Yankees in Game 3 of ALCS

The ALCS will continue on Saturday, October 22. The Houston Astros have a 2-0 series lead after beating the New York Yankees twice at home. This series now heads to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York for Game 3. First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. ET on TBS.

New York will send Gerrit Cole to the mound in an effort to get back into this series. This is everything but a must-win game for the Yankees. Houston will turn to Cristian Javier as the Astros look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead while maintaining their undefeated record in the playoffs.

Yankees vs Astros Game 3 moneyline odds

NYY: -145

HOU: +125

The Astros are on a roll, sweeping the Mariners in the ALDS before taking a 2-0 series lead in the ALCS. There’s no doubt that Houston is oozing with momentum, but facing Gerrit Cole in Yankee Stadium presents their hardest challenge of the postseason to this point.

Cole has pitched twice in the postseason, and both starts came against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. He looked sharp, giving up just three earned runs with 16 strikeouts in 13.1 combined innings. Cole faced the Astros once this season (June 25), allowing just one earned run with eight strikeouts across seven strong innings.

As it turns out, the Astros have a quality pitcher taking the mound as well. Cristian Javier enjoyed a breakout campaign while holding a 2.54 ERA in the regular season. Houston hasn’t needed him much in the postseason up to this point, as he only tossed 1.1 innings (one earned run with two strikeouts) against the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Javier looked great against the Yankees in the regular season, even tossing seven scoreless innings without a hit at Yankee Stadium in June.

Yankee Stadium is going to be loud, but I’m not sure it’s going to matter. The Astros have the hotter offense at the moment, and the meat of New York’s lineup (Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton) is slumping. The way Javier has pitched this season, it’s difficult to say that Cole is the better starter of the two. Let’s take the hotter team at plus-money odds.

Pick: Astros +125