How to watch Astros vs Yankees in ALCS Game 3 via live stream on TBS

The ALCS will continue on Saturday, October 22. After starting the series with a pair of home victories, the Houston Astros will look to extend their 2-0 series lead over the New York Yankees. However, the Astros will have to do it in a tough road atmosphere as the series shifts to Yankee Stadium for Game 3. The first pitch for this matchup is scheduled for Saturday at 5:07 p.m. ET on TBS.

New York will turn to starting pitcher Gerrit Cole while trying to get back on track. Cole has been solid in the postseason, giving up just three earned runs with 16 strikeouts across 13.1 innings in a pair of appearances against the Cleveland Guardians. He’ll look to replicate that success by cooling off a red-hot Houston offense.

Houston will send Cristian Javier to the mound in an effort to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Javier has only made one postseason appearance so far, giving up one earned run in 1.1 innings against the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. The right-handed tosser had an impressive 2.54 ERA in the regular season, and he pitched seven scoreless innings without a hit at Yankee Stadium in June.

Yankees vs Astros Game 3 live stream

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Cristian Javier

First pitch: 5:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Yankees -145, Astros +125

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app