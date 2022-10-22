What channel is Astros vs Yankees ALCS Game 3 on and when does it start

The ALCS continues on Saturday, October 22. After starting the series with a pair of home victories, the Houston Astros will look to extend their 2-0 series lead over the New York Yankees. However, the Astros will have to do it in a tough road atmosphere as the series shifts to Yankee Stadium for Game 3. The first pitch for this matchup is scheduled for Saturday at 5:07 p.m. ET on TBS.

This is everything but a must-win game for New York, and the Yankees will turn to right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole to give them a chance at the win. Cristian Javier will make the start for Houston, and he held an outstanding 2.54 ERA in the regular season.

Justin Verlander recorded 11 strikeouts across six innings in Game 1, helping the Astros claim a 4-2 victory. Alex Bregman was the hero for Houston in Game 2. He smacked a three-run homer in the third inning, and the Astros’ pitching staff finished things off with a 3-2 victory on Thursday.

Can the Astros keep riding that momentum, or will the Yankees use their home field advantage to take Game 3?

Yankees vs Astros, Game 3 ALCS TV Info

Game date: Saturday, October 22

Game time: 5:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app