Moneyline pick for Padres vs Phillies in Game 4 of NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the San Diego Padres in the NLCS when the two teams meet Saturday in Game 4. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX. Here’s a look at the game lines for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Padres Game 4 moneyline odds

PHI: -115

SD: -105

This series has been close, with each game being determined by three runs or less. The Phillies have been struggling to generate runs but they’ve also held the Padres in check so far. Philadelphia sends Bailey Falter and his 3.86 ERA to the mound Saturday, while San Diego counters with Mike Clevinger. Clevinger only lasted 2.2 innings in his last playoff start against the Dodgers.

Pick: Padres -105

It’s desperation time for San Diego. This is as close to a must-win game as it gets without it actually being a must-win game. The Padres have to at least force a trip back to San Diego, and that means getting to Falter early in Game 4. San Diego’s offense only needs one or two big innings to click and Philadelphia has proven it cannot score consistently. The Padres are the more desperate team here and they should prevail in Game 4.