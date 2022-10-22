How to watch Padres vs. Phillies in NLCS Game 4 via live stream on FOX

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will continue the NLCS Saturday with Game 4 in Philadelphia. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for the contest, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phillies vs. Padres Game 4 live stream

Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Mike Clevinger

First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Padres -105, Phillies -115

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

The Phillies are looking to grab another win at home after triumphing in Game 3 Friday. Philadelphia has not been able to do much offensively through three games but has been limiting the Padres outside of the Game 2 implosion. We’ll see if Falter can keep that going Saturday.

The Padres have not been able to click outside of their fifth inning heroics in Game 2. San Diego’s big bats have gone cold at a bad time. The Padres face a potential 3-1 hole after already playing two games in San Diego, so this is a crucial contest Saturday.