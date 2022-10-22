 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Padres vs. Phillies in NLCS Game 4 via live stream on FOX

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s FOX MLB broadcast featuring the Padres and Phillies.

By DKNation Staff
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 21, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will continue the NLCS Saturday with Game 4 in Philadelphia. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for the contest, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phillies vs. Padres Game 4 live stream

Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Mike Clevinger
First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Padres -105, Phillies -115
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

The Phillies are looking to grab another win at home after triumphing in Game 3 Friday. Philadelphia has not been able to do much offensively through three games but has been limiting the Padres outside of the Game 2 implosion. We’ll see if Falter can keep that going Saturday.

The Padres have not been able to click outside of their fifth inning heroics in Game 2. San Diego’s big bats have gone cold at a bad time. The Padres face a potential 3-1 hole after already playing two games in San Diego, so this is a crucial contest Saturday.

