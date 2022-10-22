What channel is Padres vs Phillies NLCS Game 4 on and when does it start

The NLCS wil continue Saturday with Game 4, as the Philadelphia Phillies host the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Here’s what you need to know about the contest.

Phillies vs Padres, Game 4 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Saturday, October 22

Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

The Phillies will send Bailey Falter to the mound in this pivotal contest, while the Padres are set to roll with Mike Clevinger. Philadelphia has been the better team overall and holds a 2-1 lead in this series, but the Padres have shown they only need one or two innings to do serious damage. We’ll see if San Diego can level this series up Saturday to guarantee at least one game back at Petco Park.