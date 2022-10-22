Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, October 22

There are nine games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which means bettors have a decent variety of selection when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorites from the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic over 47.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Grizzlies (-110)

Doncic hit this number in the loss to the Suns, combining for 50 PRA. He’s coming into Saturday’s home opener for the Mavericks with extended rest, while the Grizzlies are on the second game of a back-to-back set. Look for Doncic to dominate this matchup and deliver a great all-around performance again.

Brook Lopez over 5.5 rebounds vs. Rockets (+105)

Lopez only grabbed four boards in the opener against the 76ers but the Rockets don’t have a big man like Joel Embiid. Houston is also coming off a game Friday, so there might be some tired legs and a bit less effort on the glass. Back Lopez to snag at least six boards Saturday to hit this plus-money play.

James Harden over 24.5 points vs. Spurs (+100)

Harden has topped 30 points in each of the first two games, most recently going for 31 against the Bucks. The only concern here is the potential for an early blowout, leading to the 76ers resting some players. Philadelphia is looking to avoid a 0-3 start, and should lean on Harden again in this one. Back the guard to hit the over here.