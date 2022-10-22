NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, October 22

We’ve got nine games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which means there are some choices when it comes to finding DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,800

With Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton still sidelined, Allen is a great candidate to continue receiving extended minutes. He had a bit of an off shooting night in the season opener but still finished with 12 points, four assists and three rebounds. He’ll be able to deliver a solid performance at a bargain price.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,700

Even though the Grizzlies are on the second game of a back-to-back set, this is a favorable matchup for Clarke. The Mavericks don’t have an imposing center option, and Clarke’s effort is often the difference on 50-50 plays for Memphis. He should get more minutes Saturday after failing to log 20 minutes in either of the first two games.

Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls, $4,500

Drummond has been a revelation for Chicago, averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game. The big man should see extended run against the Cavaliers and while this is a tough matchup, the Bulls will attempt to match size with size. Look for Drummond to have another strong fantasy performance, even on the second night of a back-to-back set.