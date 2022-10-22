Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Heat on Saturday

The Toronto Raptors will face the Miami Heat Saturday in what will be the second game of a back-to-back set for both squads. Toronto suffered a close loss to the Nets Friday, while the Heat dropped to 0-2 after a setback against the Celtics. Tipoff from FTX Arena in Miami is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Miami is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 215.

Raptors vs. Heat, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2.5

Both teams are going to be a bit winded as this is the second game of the back-to-back set. The Heat are at home and that should be enough for them to pull through in this one, even though they’ve lost their previous two games at home. Back Miami to get its first win of the 2022-23 season and cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 215

The Heat went over this line in the opener and pushed Friday. The Raptors have gone under this line in both games so far. Expect a little less scoring with some tired legs Saturday. The under is the play here.