Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Bulls on Saturday

It’s a matchup of division rivals as the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Chicago Bulls Saturday, with tipoff from the United Center in Chicago set for 8 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers will be without star point guard Darius Garland, while the Bulls get Zach LaVine back after he missed the first two games with a knee injury.

The Cavaliers are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +2

Even with Chicago coming off a game Friday, the Bulls are getting a big boost with LaVine returning. He’ll hopefully be fresh and can carry this team in front of the home crowd. The Cavaliers are coming off some extended rest but it’s hard to pick against the Bulls at home in this one.

Over/Under: Under 219

Even with LaVine returning, the Bulls are going to have some fatigue. The Cavaliers might be a little rusty with some additional time off and won’t have Garland. It’ll be close but the under is the better play in Saturday’s contest.