Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks on Saturday

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Dallas Mavericks Saturday in a battle of two Western conference playoff hopefuls, with tipoff form American Airlines Center in Dallas set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Mavericks are 5.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 219.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -5.5

This is the home opener for the Mavericks, who come into the game with plenty of rest. The Grizzlies just got done with a game Friday and will likely have some tired legs. Dallas collapsed down the stretch in the season opener against the Suns and will want to come out hard for its home fans. Take the Mavericks to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 219

Even though the Grizzlies have gone over this total in both their games, they’re likely going to be a step slower Saturday night. The Mavericks have one of the best defenses in the league and allowed a league-low 102.1 points per game at home last season. Take the under in this one.