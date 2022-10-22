Russell Wilson injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

The Denver Broncos are heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a huge injury. Quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring issue and isn’t expected to play. He was a limited participant in practice all week, and was sharing first team reps with backup Brett Rypien. He’s listed as questionable on the week’s official injury report. Naturally, Wilson was pushing to play, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett has decided to hold back and allow for the QB to heal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Broncos and Jets kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Wilson hasn’t been playing very well all season long, putting him on the fantasy football fringe as it is. Whatever happens this week, you would be best advised to avoid any Broncos quarterback. If Wilson does play, his injury could limit his effectiveness even further. And while it might seem like a breath of fresh air to have another signal caller in there, it wouldn’t be advisable to bet on a backup in the NFL’s worst offense.

As for Rypien, we shouldn’t expect much from him. The Jets’ secondary has been solid this season. If anything, this injury impacts New York more than Denver from a fantasy perspective. The Jets’ running game should have a field day if the team can take a lead early on. New York’s defense also becomes a very viable play in fantasy football and DFS.