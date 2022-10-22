Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds heading into game week

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will visit the No. XX Syracuse Orange on Saturday, coming in as 3.5-point underdogs on the road.

The Irish have seen a roller coaster of a season under new head coach Marcus Freeman. Putting up a close game against Ohio State and beating BYU in Las Vegas are among the highlights, and home losses to Marshall and Stanford are among the lowlights. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner is out for the season, and the Irish have found mixed success under backup Drew Pyne in the last few weeks.

Syracuse is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Clemson as the Tigers erased a two-touchdown deficit (with some help from the officiating crew, to be honest) to remain undefeated and hand the Orange their first loss of the season. Syracuse has some big conference wins under their belt already over NC State and Purdue, and their offense looked outstanding in this week’s loss.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse projected opening odds

Spread: Syracuse -3.5

Total: TBA