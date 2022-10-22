Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia odds heading into game week

It’s once again time for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party as the Georgia Bulldogs meet up with their hated rival Florida Gators at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, and will air on CBS.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) is fresh off a bye week and is hoping to keep carving through conference play. The defending national champions last blasted Vanderbilt in a 55-0 shutout, a game where plenty of backups got vital playing time.

Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) is also coming off a bye week and is hoping to spring an upset on their bitter division rival to the north. The Gators last lost 45-35 at home to LSU, a game where their defense was shredded for 528 total yards.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia projected opening odds

Spread: Georgia -21.5

Total: TBA