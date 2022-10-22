No. 19 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Tennessee odds heading into game week

We have a big time SEC East showdown on a Saturday night as the Kentucky Wildcats head down I-75 to meet the Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN, and will air on ESPN.

Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) is fresh off a bye week and is hoping to spoil the party for their rivals to the south. The Wildcats last downed Mississippi State in a 27-17 victory, a game where running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. broke off 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) didn’t experience any kind of hangover this past Saturday, blasting UT-Martin for a 65-24 win. Hendon Hooker threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns in his short time on the field while receiver Jalin Hyatt once again went off for 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

No. 19 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Tennessee projected opening odds

Spread: Tennessee -14.5

Total: TBA