Gus Edwards added to 53-man roster ahead of Week 7 game vs. Browns

The Gus Bus is back! Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has been elevated to the game-day roster and will play against the Browns in Week 7. Edwards tore his ACL in practice before the start of the regular season. He’s now back and returning to, as usual, a banged up Ravens backfield.

Ravens starter, J.K. Dobbins, also returned from a knee injury, but had some complications with that injury last week and now is going to have surgery and be out 4-6 weeks. Backup Kenyan Drake took over for Dobbins and put up a strong game and is likely the starting back for Week 8.

Fantasy football implications

How Edwards fits in is yet to be seen, but there’s no doubt he brings a strong, between-the-tackles ability to the running game. Edwards has been extremely efficient as a runner so far in his career. Through three seasons, he has rushed 414 times for 2,152 yards and 10 touchdowns for an amazing 5.2 yards per carry. He has never had a season under 5 yards per carry in his career. If he can play at that level once again, he’s going to win touches, especially with Dobbins missing time. He’s very much worth picking up if you can.