Taulia Tagovailoa injury status: Terps QB questionable for Northwestern vs. Maryland

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of last week’s 38-33 win over the Indiana Hoosiers with a knee injury, but he could be back for Saturday’s home matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Locksley called Tagovailoa a game-time decision for this matchup. Tagovailoa re-aggravated a sprained MCL that was originally suffered in last month’s loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Terps have put together a strong start to their season with a 5-2 record including 2-2 in Big Ten play, and Tagovailoa has been impressive, completing 72.5% of his passes for 2,001 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

If Tagovailoa is unable to go, Maryland would go with Wake Forest Demon Deacons transfer Billy Edwards Jr., who completed 9-of-16 passes for 97 yards with two touchdowns in limited work this season.

We’ll add updates here as they come in during the day around Tagovailoa’s status. Maryland is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook as the Terps look to move to above .500 in conference play.