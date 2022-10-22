Status of quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Blake Shapen for Kansas vs. Baylor

The Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears both lost two Big 12 games, so neither will likely afford a loss if they want to make the conference title. Both programs are dealing with injured starting quarterbacks, so we’ll see who will line up under center for the Saturday, October 22nd matchup in Waco.

Jalon Daniels guided Kansas to a 5-0 record but injured his shoulder in the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs and missed last week’s defeat against the Oklahoma Sooners. He returned to practice earlier this week for the first time since the injury as a limited participant, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available. Jason Bean would get the start after completing 16-of-27 passes for 265 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the Sooners.

For Baylor, Blake Shapen left last Thursday’s 43-40 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers with a head injury and didn’t return. Earlier this week, head coach Dave Aranda said Shapen is back at practice, so it appears the Bears will have him available as QB1 on Saturday. Without him, freshman Kyron Drones came on in relief, completing 7-of-14 passes for 95 yards with a touchdown and interception in the loss to the Mountaineers.

Baylor is a 11-point favorite over Kansas on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 58.5.