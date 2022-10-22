Charlie Brewer injury status: Flames QB questionable for BYU vs. Liberty

Liberty Flames quarterback Charlie Brewer could make his return to the field after missing the last six games with a broken hand, which was suffered in the season-opening, four-overtime win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Earlier this week, head coach Hugh Freeze said Brewer wasn’t close to play in last week’s game but made progress since then. It’s not exactly clear whether he’ll be back in the Flames lineup for Saturday’s home matchup with the BYU Cougars, which will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Despite throwing just four passes this season, Brewer has a ton of experience at the college level. He was a four-year starter with the Baylor Bears and spent part of last season with the Utah Utes before transferring to Liberty. Over his career, he completed 63.4% of passes for 10,202 yards with 68 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

Liberty’s backup quarterback Kaidon Salter underwent groin surgery earlier this month so if Brewer is unable to go, it would likely be Johnathan Bennett as the starter for this matchup. In last week’s 21-20 win over Gardner-Webb, Bennett completed 17-of-30 passes for 222 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

BYU is a 7-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll add any updates here as we know more about Brewer’s status.