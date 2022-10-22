Halloween Havoc 2022: How and what to watch for NXT October PPV

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view on Saturday, October 22 with Worlds Collide coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando at 8 p.m. ET.

Formerly WCW’s annual October pay-per-view, Halloween Havoc was resurrected as an NXT exclusive event in 2020, making this year’s show the third edition under the banner of the developmental brand. Following the Halloween theme of the show, most matches on the card will involve some kind of special gimmick that has either already been determined, or will be determined right before the match.

Shotzi and Quincy Elliott will serve as the hosts for the pay-per-view.

How to watch Halloween Havoc

Date: Saturday, October 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Halloween Havoc

The main card will feature six matches and will be headlined by a triple threat match for the NXT Championship as Bron Breakker defends against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. After last month’s Worlds Collide ppv, McDonagh earned another shot at Breakker for the title before the former NXT UK Champion Dragunov confronted both men to make this match official. On the women’s side, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has held the title for over a year and will put her belt on the line when defending against Alba Fyre.

The card will also feature multiple grudge matches with stipulations. Former friends Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will settle their beef in a Weapons Wild match and former Diamond Mine teammates Damon Kemp and Julius Creed will go one-on-one in an Ambulance match. We’ll also get Apollo Crews and Grayson Waller spinning a wheel to determine the stipulation for their showdown.

Also on the show, five competitors will compete in a ladder match for the vacant North American Championship.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

NXT Women’s Championship - Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

North American Championship - Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer (Ladder match)

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade (Weapons Wild match)

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp (Ambulance match) (If Julius loses, Brutus Creed must leave NXT)

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller (Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal)