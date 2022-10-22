What time does Halloween Havoc 2022 start?

NXT will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Extreme Rules coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The WWE began incorporating the old WCW PPV into the NXT calendar in 2020 and this will be the third iteration of the show under the developmental banner. Most matches on the show will feature some kind of stipulation.

The main show for Saturday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Five matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

The main event match will most likely be the triple threat match for the NXT Championship between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh. The other five matches should get some time, so expect this match to begin no late than 10 p.m. ET.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

NXT Women’s Championship - Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

North American Championship - Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer (Ladder match)

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade (Weapons Wild match)

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp (Ambulance match) (If Julius loses, Brutus Creed must leave NXT)

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller (Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal)