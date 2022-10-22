How to watch NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 via live stream

NXT returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, October 22 with Halloween Havoc coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Formerly WCW’s annual October pay-per-view, Halloween Havoc was resurrected as an NXT exclusive event in 2020, making this year’s show the third edition under the banner of the developmental brand. Following the Halloween theme of the show, most matches on the card will involve some kind of special gimmick that has either already been determined, or will be determined right before the match.

You will only be able to watch Halloween Havoc via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

NXT Women’s Championship - Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

North American Championship - Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer (Ladder match)

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade (Weapons Wild match)

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp (Ambulance match) (If Julius loses, Brutus Creed must leave NXT)

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller (Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal)