NXT Halloween Havoc 2022: Live update, results from October ppv

NXT returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with Worlds Collide coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Formerly WCW’s annual October pay-per-view, Halloween Havoc was resurrected as an NXT exclusive event in 2020, making this year’s show the third edition under the banner of the developmental brand. Following the Halloween theme of the show, most matches on the card will involve some kind of special gimmick that has either already been determined, or will be determined right before the match.

We’ll provide updates and keep tabs on the live results from the show below:

NXT Championship - Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

Winner: TBD

NXT Women’s Championship - Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

Winner: TBD

North American Championship - Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer (Ladder match)

Winner: TBD

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade (Weapons Wild match)

Winner: TBD

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp (Ambulance match) (If Julius loses, Brutus Creed must leave NXT)

Winner: TBD

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller (Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal)

Winner: TBD