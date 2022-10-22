 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream on Matchday 15

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC on Matchday 15.

By Chinmay Vaidya
FBL-ENG-WAL-WREXHAM
Supporters of Wrexham Association Football Club stand in front of a banner making reference to their North American owners during a National League fixture football match against Maidenhead United at the Racecourse Ground stadium, in Wrexham, north Wales, on January 29, 2022. - Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and American actor Rob McElhenney completed their purchase of Wrexham AFC in February 2021.
Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will take on Boreham Wood in a crucial English National League match on Matchday 15. Here’s everything you need to know for the contest.

Wrexham AFC vs. Boreham Wood

Date: Saturday, October 22
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are coming off a thrilling FA Cup replay win over Blyth Spartans, which saw them gain entry into the main competition. They are currently second in the National League standings, which makes this a big match since Boreham Wood is currently third in the table. Wrexham will still retain their second spot in the table if they were to lose this contest. Boreham Wood are coming off a FA Cup qualifying win as well, a 5-3 triumph over Wealdstone. We’ll see which side can carry that momentum to a win in Saturday’s contest.

More From DraftKings Nation