How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream on Matchday 15

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will take on Boreham Wood in a crucial English National League match on Matchday 15. Here’s everything you need to know for the contest.

Wrexham AFC vs. Boreham Wood

Date: Saturday, October 22

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are coming off a thrilling FA Cup replay win over Blyth Spartans, which saw them gain entry into the main competition. They are currently second in the National League standings, which makes this a big match since Boreham Wood is currently third in the table. Wrexham will still retain their second spot in the table if they were to lose this contest. Boreham Wood are coming off a FA Cup qualifying win as well, a 5-3 triumph over Wealdstone. We’ll see which side can carry that momentum to a win in Saturday’s contest.