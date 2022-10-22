Pick on the Total for the Padres-Phillies game on October 22

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take a 3-1 National League Championship Series lead over the San Diego Padres on Saturday with young Bailey Falter getting the start.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-115, 8.5)

Falter has pitched just one inning in the month of October and has a 5.49 ERA with nearly 2.1 home runs per nine innings allowed in Philadelphia this season.

The Phillies are unlikely to use Falter for longer than three innings with Noah Syndergaard, who started Game Four of the team’s National League Divisional Series against Atlanta, likely to piggyback off of his start.

Syndergaard has a 3.99 ERA between the regular season and postseason since being traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Phillies as the starting duo is backed by a Phillies bullpen that post-All-Star break in the regular season had the worst ERA in the National League.

The lineup of the Padres is generating five runs per game on the road this season, and will need that offense to show up with Mike Clevinger getting the start.

Game Four will be Clevinger’s second start of the postseason with his first being a 2 2/3 inning outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in which he allowed five runs, four of which were earned. Between the regular season and playoffs, Clevinger has a 5.78 road ERA with over 1.3 home runs per nine innings allowed.

With both teams having suspect starting pitching for Game Four and the Phillies having scored at least four runs in six of their nine postseason games in 2022, the offenses will feast Saturday night.

The Play: Padres vs. Phillies Over 8.5