San Jose State vs. New Mexico State postponed due to death of Spartans Camdan McWright

The tragic loss of San Jose State Spartans running back Camdan McWright has caused the postponement and possible cancelation of their game with the New Mexico State Aggies, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

McWright was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus on Friday morning. The 18-year-old freshman played in the only collegiate game of his career last Friday against UNLV, finishing with three carries for six yards. A candlelight vigil will be held at the scene of the accident in San Jose at 9:00 p.m. ET this evening.

“In light of the tragic circumstances involving Camdan McWright, we have made the decision with New Mexico State to postpone the game, originally scheduled for this Saturday to a future date in the 2022 schedule,” said Spartans athletic director Jeff Konya in a statement. “I want to publicly acknowledge Mario Moccia (NMSU AD), Jerry Kill (NMSU football coach) and Braun Cartwright (NMSU Deputy AD) for their efforts in accommodating this request during this very difficult time.”

San Jose State does not have a bye week through the end of the season, and are in first-place in the Mountain West’s West Division currently.