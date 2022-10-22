ESPN, F1 agree to three-year extension on TV deal

On the morning of Saturday’s US Grand Prix, ESPN and Formula 1 announced a three-year extension on their TV deal. According to Jeff Gluck, the races will continue to air on ESPN’s platforms with no commercials.

F1 has grown tremendously in popularity in the United States, largely due to Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” documentary series. The show was picked up for a fifth and sixth season. With this TV deal, we are heading towards F1 potentially having multiple events on the calendar in the United States. There has been a F1 event in Miami, and one is planned for Las Vegas in 2023. Chicago is hosting a NASCAR street race in July, setting the city up to potentially hold a F1 event in the future.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the US Grand Prix at -240. Lewis Hamilton is second at +550, while Charles Leclerc rounds out the top 3 at +1000.