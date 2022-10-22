Al Horford out Saturday vs. Magic with back injury

The Boston Celtics have ruled Al Horford out for Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic with a back injury. Horford has been the team’s starting center with Robert Williams sidelined to start the season but now the veteran is also dealing with an injury. On the second night of a back-to-back set, the Celtics aren’t taking any chances.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Orlando:



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Al Horford (low back stiffness) - OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2022

Through two games this season, Horford is averaging 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He has the ability to break out from time to time due to his shooting ability, but he really is there to provide defensive stability and leadership for the young Celtics.

With Horford ruled out, the Celtics are likely to lean on Noah Vonleh and Blake Griffin to round out the frontcourt rotation. This is an area Boston is particularly thin at. Grant Williams could also play some minutes at center if needed but the Celtics are probably going to go small for most of this contest.