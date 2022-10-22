 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Van Dyke hurt for Miami vs. Duke

The Hurricanes quarterback goes down at home agains the Blue Devils. We’ll update his status here.

By Collin Sherwin
Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes rolls out against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was injured in the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils today. He left the field and headed down the tunnel toward the locker room.

Van Dyke has led Miami to a 3-3 record this season, throwing for over 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.

