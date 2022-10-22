Tyler Van Dyke hurt for Miami vs. Duke

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was injured in the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils today. He left the field and headed down the tunnel toward the locker room.

Hopefully Tyler Van Dyke Is Ok After This Play. pic.twitter.com/oM1exXMZAi — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 22, 2022

Tyler Van Dyke headed to the locker room with 8:58 left in the first half. Landed hard on his right side. — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) October 22, 2022

Van Dyke has led Miami to a 3-3 record this season, throwing for over 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.