Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei benched vs. Syracuse, freshman Cade Klubnik takes over

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers are struggling in today’s game against the No. 14 Syracuse Orange and head coach Dabo Swinney has made a change at quarterback. Starter D.J. Uiagalelei has been benched in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik as the Tigers trail 21-10 in the third quarter.

Clemson’s offense has struggled mightily this afternoon, turning the ball over four times in just over one half of play. Uiagalelei went 13-21 through the air for 138 yard and two interceptions, the last pick forcing Swinney’s hand to make the change.

It has been speculated since before the start of the season if or when a quarterback change would be made with the ACC powerhouse. Klubnik was the top ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class and some Clemson fans likened a potential switch to the scenario in the 2018 season when Trevor Lawrence replaced Kelly Bryant. We’ll see if the freshman has the goods to lead the Tigers to a comeback victory.

As the fourth quarter begins with the score 21-10, Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite to win in Death Valley via DraftKings Sportsbook.