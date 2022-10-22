Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan out for game vs. Penn State

Minnesota senior quarterback Tanner Morgan has been declared out of tonight’s Big Ten contest between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Tonight, the Gophers will have a new starting quarterback under center for the first time since Oct. 20, 2018.



This snaps Tanner Morgan's streak of 45 consecutive starts. — The Daily Gopher (@TheDailyGopher) October 22, 2022

It has been more than four years since the Gophers didn’t have their sixth-year senior under center for the first snap, by far the longest streak in all of college football.

Morgan is somehow still only 23 years of age, but he’s played as much quarterback in college football as anyone in the FBS era. In 48 career games, the Union, Kentucky native has played in 48 games, with a 31-13 record as a starter. He’s thrown for 9236 yards with 62 touchdowns and 36 career interceptions, and has added eight more scores as a rusher.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Golden Gophers are a 5-point underdog, after having been between 4-4.5 for most of the week. The status of Penn State’s quarterback Sean Clifford is in doubt as well.