What No. 5 Clemson’s win over No. 14 Syracuse means for ACC, College Football Playoff

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers came from behind to take down the No. 14 Syracuse Orange 27-21, extending their home winning streak to 38 games. There was some questionable officiating for large stretches and starting DJ Uiagalelei was benched but ultimately Clemson got the job done in its biggest game of the season.

The Tigers now have a clear path to the ACC title game, with only Louisville and Miami standing in their way. The conference title is always big for Clemson, but it’s only part of the program’s expectations under Dabo Swinney. The Tigers expect to be in the College Football Playoff and a win over a ranked, undefeated Syracuse team helps bolster their resume.

An unbeaten Clemson team will be hard if not impossible to keep out of the playoff. In particular, this development will largely impact the SEC trying to get two teams in. A non-champion from the SEC will need some help from other teams to knock off the undefeated Power 5 teams to get in. This win over Syracuse makes Clemson’s road to the playoff much easier.