Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King injured vs. South Carolina, status for rest of game

Update 10:32 p.m. Although King was warming up on the sidelines throwing a ball, it is Conner Weigman under center for the first possession after King left the medical tent.

The Aggies still trail 24-21 with 9:54 to play.

Texas A&M Aggies starting quarterback Haynes King was injured in the fourth quarter of the Aggies game against South Carolina on Saturday.

A&M QB Haynes King apparently hurt his shoulder. True freshman Conner Weigman coming in. — Glenn Guilbeau (@LSUBeatTweet) October 23, 2022

King is in the medical tent on the sideline, and we’ll update here when we know more.

For the evening, the third-year sophomore is 17-32 for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception. A kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game for the Gamecocks was key, as were a pair of turnovers on the first two A&M possessions. But since the early going, the Aggies have had most of the yardage on the field, and appear to have settled in defensively.

After a defensive three-and-out, King appears to be warming up on the sidelines with 9:54 remaining in the contest.

The Aggies entered tonight’s game as a three-point favorite, but are trailing 24-21 early in the fourth quarter.