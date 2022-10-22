 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King injured vs. South Carolina, status for rest of game

The Aggies starter is down, and so is his team in Columbia.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Haynes King looks to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Update 10:32 p.m. Although King was warming up on the sidelines throwing a ball, it is Conner Weigman under center for the first possession after King left the medical tent.

The Aggies still trail 24-21 with 9:54 to play.

Texas A&M Aggies starting quarterback Haynes King was injured in the fourth quarter of the Aggies game against South Carolina on Saturday.

King is in the medical tent on the sideline, and we’ll update here when we know more.

For the evening, the third-year sophomore is 17-32 for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception. A kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game for the Gamecocks was key, as were a pair of turnovers on the first two A&M possessions. But since the early going, the Aggies have had most of the yardage on the field, and appear to have settled in defensively.

After a defensive three-and-out, King appears to be warming up on the sidelines with 9:54 remaining in the contest.

The Aggies entered tonight’s game as a three-point favorite, but are trailing 24-21 early in the fourth quarter.

More From DraftKings Nation