How to watch India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match on TV and live stream

India and Pakistan open Super 12 play in the 2022 T20 World Cup against each other with things getting started at 4 a.m. ET. These teams met in the Asia Cup recently, with India winning one match and Pakistan winning the other. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the opening Super 12 match.

India are a bit shorthanded entering the tournament with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja out. Meanwhile, Pakistan get star pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi back.

India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Info

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 4 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: India -200, Pakistan +155

If you’re trying to watch this match in the United States, you can find it on Willow TV. If you’re not around a TV, you can stream it on willow.tv with your cable login. You can also stream the match on ESPN+.